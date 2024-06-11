UAE work permits, visas can now be processed in 5 working days

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced that it has reduced the processing time for issuing work permits and residency visas to five working days from 30 days.

This is after phase 2 of the Work Bundle project was launched, an initiative in line with the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, aiming to simplify the employment services and procedures among private sector companies and individuals through the use of a unified digital platform, workinuae.ae.

The project was initially launched in Dubai in March 2024 and has been expanded across the UAE, as announced by MOHRE on June 11, 2024.

The project offers employment services, including issuance, renewal, and cancellation of work permits and visas, and medical examination services.

Under the project, MOHRE said that the initial five platforms services were reduced to a single website, while the initial 15 steps were reduced to five steps; and it now requires five documents instead of 16.