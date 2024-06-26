Work permit renewal can now be processed in 1 minute

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced new upgrades in renewing work permits, shortening the processing time to only one minute from the previous six minutes.

“We’re upgrading the ‘Work Permit Renewal’ service to provide you with a hassle-free experience and align with the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme,” MOHRE said in a Facebook post.

Here are the six new upgrades to the work permit renewal service:

Streamlining requirements through unified data exchange between relevant authorities

Eliminating the need to apply for services with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship Customs, and Port Security at the start.

Reducing the number of fields from 27 to only 5

Minimizing the number of required documents from 3 to only 1

Shortening processing time from 6 minutes to 1 minute

Enabling automatic approval

Meanwhile, with the launch of the Work Bundle project, the processing time for UAE work permits and visas was reduced to five working days from 30 days.

