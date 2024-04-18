No casualties among OFWs in UAE and Oman – DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers has advised that there are no reports of injuries or deaths among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. This is following the adverse weather condition that hit both areas in the Gulf Region on April 16, 2024.
DMW emphasizes that public assistance and the preparation of relief goods distribution are currently underway through the efforts of the Migrant Workers’ Offices (MWOs) and Overseas Workers Welfare Offices (OWWAs) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Additionally, MWO Dubai and Abu Dhabi are collaborating closely with the Philippine Embassy and Consulate General to coordinate with Filipino communities and provide assistance to OFWs.
Need help/assistance as an OFW? Here’s are the contact numbers of PH offices in the UAE:
- Philippine Embassy
- WhatsApp: +971 50 813 7836
- Email: [email protected]
- ASSISTANCE TO NATIONALS (ATN): +971 54 529 4464 |+971 50 858 4968 | +971 50 896 3089 | +971 50 443 8003
-
LABOR OFFICE (POLO): +971 56 270 9157 | [email protected]
- OVERSEAS WORKERS WELFARE ADMINISTRATION (OWWA) – ABU DHABI
+971 54 557 2121 | [email protected]
- MWO Dubai: +971 56 353 5558
- OVERSEAS WORKERS WELFARE ADMINISTRATION (OWWA) – DUBAI: +971 50 558 5536