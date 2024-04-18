No casualties among OFWs in UAE and Oman – DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers has advised that there are no reports of injuries or deaths among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. This is following the adverse weather condition that hit both areas in the Gulf Region on April 16, 2024.

DMW emphasizes that public assistance and the preparation of relief goods distribution are currently underway through the efforts of the Migrant Workers’ Offices (MWOs) and Overseas Workers Welfare Offices (OWWAs) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Additionally, MWO Dubai and Abu Dhabi are collaborating closely with the Philippine Embassy and Consulate General to coordinate with Filipino communities and provide assistance to OFWs.

Need help/assistance as an OFW? Here’s are the contact numbers of PH offices in the UAE: