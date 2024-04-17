Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE’s single-use products ban: 4 ways to prepare for it

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is committed to environmental protection, as evidenced by the implementation of various laws and initiatives aimed at achieving sustainability goals.

In December 2023, the Dubai Executive Council issued Decision No. 124 of 2023, which bans single-use plastic products, like plastic stirrers, table covers, cups, and styrofoam food containers. The emirate’s commitment to meeting its sustainable goals has been proven as it implemented the ban on plastic bags in January 2024.

Those who are non-compliant will face a AED 200 fine, which doubles up to reaching AED 2,000 if you violate the law several times within the year.

If you want to protect the environment, as well as protect yourself from the fines, you will have to be ready for these bans by slowly letting go of plastic products in your life. Here are some ways how you can reduce plastic waste in your everyday routine.

1. Always bring your own grocery bags

You can carry your cloth or linen bags every time you head out to do grocery shopping. These bags are made of materials that are easier to decompose compared to plastic bags.

2. Reuse glass jars

Use reusable glass jars to store fresh products from your shopping trip. In the UAE, there are butchers, fishmongers, and even fresh counters selling dried fruits, honey, and nuts at supermarkets. You can ask these counters to fill your reusable containers, eliminating the need to use plastic bags.

3. Carry a travel coffee mug

Are you a coffee person? If you love buying your coffee from your favorite cafe, you can ask them to put it directly into your travel mug or thermos flask for takeaway. Or if you like buying bottled coffee products, you can make your own coffee at home and put it in your travel mug to minimize the use of plastic. You may even use stainless steel straws if you love iced coffee!

4. Refill your water flask

Carrying a flask to refill it with water instead of buying plastic bottles will significantly reduce plastic waste. The UAE installed water stations across Dubai to provide free and safe drinking water to its residents as well as encourage them to use refillable water bottles.

By following the tips above, you can minimize the use of plastic in your everyday life and help make the world healthier, cleaner, and better.

