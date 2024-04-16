Dubai Crown Prince orders remote work and learning amid weather concerns

In a social media post, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued directives for Tuesday, April 16, 2024, instructing government agencies to work remotely and schools to opt for a temporary distant learning set-up.

“Due to the expected weather conditions in the country, we have directed that work be done remotely on Tuesday (April 16) for employees of the Dubai government and all private schools in the emirate,” posted Sheikh Hamdan on X.

All government employees across Dubai are instructed to work remotely on this day, with the exception of essential roles requiring on-site presence. This move aims to ensure the safety and well-being of government staff amidst changing weather conditions.

Moreover, private schools in Dubai have been directed to conduct remote learning sessions today. This decision comes as part of precautionary measures to safeguard students and faculty.

The Ministry of Interior has assured the public of its readiness to manage any potential impact of the expected weather conditions. Preemptive measures have been implemented to monitor and assess the situation, prioritizing public safety above all else.