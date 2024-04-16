Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Crown Prince orders remote work and learning amid weather concerns

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

In a social media post, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued directives for Tuesday, April 16, 2024, instructing government agencies to work remotely and schools to opt for a temporary distant learning set-up. 

“Due to the expected weather conditions in the country, we have directed that work be done remotely on Tuesday (April 16) for employees of the Dubai government and all private schools in the emirate,” posted Sheikh Hamdan on X.

All government employees across Dubai are instructed to work remotely on this day, with the exception of essential roles requiring on-site presence. This move aims to ensure the safety and well-being of government staff amidst changing weather conditions.

Moreover, private schools in Dubai have been directed to conduct remote learning sessions today. This decision comes as part of precautionary measures to safeguard students and faculty.

Read: Ministry urges private sector to prioritize worker safety amidst forecasted extreme weather

The Ministry of Interior has assured the public of its readiness to manage any potential impact of the expected weather conditions. Preemptive measures have been implemented to monitor and assess the situation, prioritizing public safety above all else.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 10 22T145758.621

Ministry urges private sector to prioritize worker safety amidst forecasted extreme weather

11 hours ago
distance learning online class generic

UAE announces distance learning for all public schools on Tuesday and Wednesday

13 hours ago
Zayed International Airport istock

Zayed International Airport hailed as ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’

13 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 15T161932.679

DMW says seafarers onboard seized ship by Iran ‘safe’

14 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button