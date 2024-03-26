Filipino Community Leaders’ Meeting Strengthens Bonds and Fosters Collaboration in Dubai

Filipino leaders in Dubai gathered for a significant event aimed at fostering unity, collaboration, and empowerment among its members. Hosted by the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) at Canadian University Dubai yesterday, 24th of March 2024, the Filipino Community Leaders’ Meeting brought together almost 250 esteemed leaders, representatives, and advocates from various Filipino organizations in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The said meeting discussed five agendas: the Philippines-UAE 50 Years Bilateral Ties Celebration, meeting with Community Development Authority (CDA) officials, the Filipino Groups Accreditation Updates, the 126th Philippine Independence Day 2024 Celebration, and Filipino Community Events and Activities, spearheaded by the club.

“Leaders, as we move forward, I kindly request your full support for FilSoc, and encourage you to become ambassadors of our club. Your role includes advocating for our values, participating in events and spreading awareness about unity.” said Ms. Ellanie Villena, Vice President of the Filipino Social Club, during her welcome address as she emphasized the importance of solidarity and community engagement in uplifting the Filipino community.

The meeting included His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, who shared insights into the Philippines-UAE relations and the upcoming 50 Years Bilateral Ties Celebration. While Consul General-designate Hon. Marford Angeles of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates shed light on the meaning of the official logo designed by Architect Edcel Cabalan, the same artist who designed the 126th Philippine Independence Day 2024 logo for FilSoc.

Representatives from the Community Development Authority Dubai, Mr. Saeed Majid Al Muhairi, the Director of Licensing, and Mr. Mohammed Moosa Almheiri, the Director of Monitoring and Inspection joined the meeting. Mr. Almheiri gave his message of support to the Filipino Social Club and encouraged the attendees to believe and take part in the club’s initiatives.

During the event, Filipino organizations who applied for group accreditation under FilSoc were presented before the audience. These groups were the Filipino Yachtsmen Association, National Organization of Professional Teachers Incorporated-Filipino International Teachers Society (NOPTI-FITS), Deira Cyclist Community, Filipino Mountaineers Federation – UAE, CIASI UAE 61892, UAE MTB – Jumeirah Bikers, Filipino Kasambahay Club, Dubai Filipino Bowling Club, Filipino Dance Club Dubai, Pinoy Futbol Club, and Alpha Kappa Rho – UAE. FilSoc has also introduced the FilSoc People of Determination Club comprised mainly of members from the Filipino Deaf Community.

President Ericson Reyes presented the upcoming exciting activities for the 126th Philippine Independence Day 2024 Celebration which will be held on 8th of June 2024 at the World Trade Center, Dubai. He also urged the various groups to take part and collaborate for the well-anticipated commemorative event.

And for the last agenda, Ms. Cecilia Leoparte, provided insights into the upcoming events and activities planned by the organization to engage and empower the Filipino community.

The meeting also featured special guests such as researchers Dr. Mina Roces of the University of New South Wales and Dr. Anne Bartlett from the Emirates University, UAE, delivered a special message, emphasizing the pivotal role of community leaders in driving positive change and advocating for Filipino interests and their project on the Filipino diaspora in the UAE.

The Filipino Community Leaders’ Meeting served as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and collective action, strengthening the bonds among Filipino expatriates in Dubai and laying the foundation for a more vibrant and empowered community.