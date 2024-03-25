Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Filipino groups in UAE convene at the Filipino Community Leaders Meeting by Filipino Social Club

Attendees filled the Canadian University Dubai for the Filipino Community Leaders Meeting by Filipino Social Club on March 24, 2024.

The Filipino community in Dubai convened for The Filipino Community Leaders Meeting spearheaded by the Filipino Social Club at the Canadian University Dubai on March 24, 2024.

The meeting tackled five agendas: (1) the Philippines-UAE 50 Years Celebration; (2) a meeting with the Community Development Authority (CDA); (3) the Filipino Groups Accreditation Update; (4) the Philippine Independence Day 2024; and (5) the Filipino Community Events and Activities.

The event was attended by His Excellency Alfonso Ver, the Ambassador of the Philippines to the United Arab Emirates, and Consul General-designate Marford Angeles of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

During his speech, Ambassador Ver shared his words of support to the Filipino community.

His Excellency Alfonso Ver, the Ambassador of the Philippines to the United Arab Emirates

As part of Agenda 1, Philippine Consul General-designate Marford Angeles also shared with the audience the meaning of the 50th anniversary logo of the Philippines-UAE diplomatic relations. He said, “The logo depicts the national colors of the Philippines and the UAE. It highlights the Philippines and the UAE’s infinite bilateral relations.”

Consul General-designate Marford Angeles of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Joining them are Mr. Saeed Majid Al Muhairi, the Director of Licensing of the Community Development Authority (CDA), and Mr. Mohammed Moosa Almheiri, the Director of Monitoring and Inspection of CDA who gave their messages to the Filipino community as part of Agenda 2.

Special guests such as Dr. Mina Roces of the University of New South Wales and Dr. Anne Bartlett of the United Arab Emirates University also shared a few words with the audience.

Filipino groups were then called on stage for the third agenda which was the Filipino Groups Accreditation Update. These groups were the Filipino Yachtsmen Association, National Organization of Professional Teachers Incorporated-Filipino International Teachers Society (NOPTI-FITS), Deira Cyclist Community, Filipino Mountaineers Federation – UAE,  CIASI UAE 61892, UAE MTB – Jumeirah Bikers, Filipino Kasambahay Club, Dubai Filipino Bowling Club, Filipino Dance Club Dubai, Pinoy Futbol Club, and Alpha Kappa Rho – UAE.

Filipino Yachtsmen Association with Filipino Social Club’s President Ericson Reyes, Mr. Saeed Majid Al Muhairi and Mr. Mohammed Moosa Almheiri of CDA.
An accredited Filipino group with Filipino Social Club’s President Ericson Reyes, Mr. Saeed Majid Al Muhairi and Mr. Mohammed Moosa Almheiri of CDA.

The fourth agenda tackled the Philippine Independence Day 2024, to which Filipino Social Club shared the events that we will be looking forward to this June 2024.

Lastly, Ms. Cecilia Leoparte of FilSoc’s Board of Directors shared several Filipino Community events spearheaded by the Filipino Social Club in 2024.

Ms. Cecilia Leoparte of the Filipino Social Club – Dubai.

Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

