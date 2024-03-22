Sara Duterte: No penalty for teacher who scolded students on TikTok

The viral public school teacher who scolded her students on TikTok will face no penalties, according to Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte.

“Sinabihan ko ang regional office natin na there will be no penalties for the teacher. Just to remind the teacher that if she is angry, she has to pause. Itigil muna iyong klase. And when she’s not angry anymore, saka siya magklase ulit,” Duterte told News5.

She also said everyone gets angry when frustrated, especially teachers as they handle many students.

The teacher in question went viral when she streamed live on TikTok. She was seen angrily scolding her students for their behavior, saying that they had forgotten boundaries and disrespected her. She also called her students “ingrato” and “ugaling iskwater.”

The teacher was issued a show-cause order, asking her to explain her actions within 72 hours. However, Duterte said the teacher claimed she did not know she was streaming live on TikTok while scolding her students.

As for the students who felt anxious and stressed about the incident, Duterte said that teachers are trained in psychosocial support and can provide debriefing sessions.