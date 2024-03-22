BREAKING: Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a video released by the Kensington Palace, Kate said that she is now undergoing an early chemotherapy treatment for her diagnosis.

Kate said the cancer was found after a series of tests was conducted on her following her abdominal surgery.

“I am well and getting stronger every day,” she said in a video message.

Kate said it was a huge shock for her and her whole family and it took them some time before they explained it to their three children.

“However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” said the princess.

Kate also expressed her thoughts to those who are dealing with the same illness.

“For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” she said.

The princess said she is also recovering from her recent surgery.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she added.

She also asked for privacy from the public as she battles her condition.

Prior to Kate’s Diagnosis, King Charles III also announced that he has cancer early this year.