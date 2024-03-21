Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Biggest Philippine investment exhibition in the Middle East announces event dates

Staff Report

Attendees convene at the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition 2022

The biggest, longest-running, and most trusted Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition in the Middle East is back on its 10th year. Mark your calendars as PPIE, organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group returns this May 11-12, 2024 at The Bristol Hotel, Dubai.

Throughout the years, PPIE has solidified its legacy in the United Arab Emirates and the wider region, drawing in an impressive crowd and attracting 2,500 ready investors. Now, as we mark this significant milestone, we’re gearing up for an event that is bigger and better.

WhatsApp Image 2024 03 21 at 11.40.44 70ac69f4
Overseas Filipinos discuss investments with Hotel 101 at the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition 2022

The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition is a highly regarded event that draws in the leading most reputable property developers, banks, insurance companies, government-backed financial and savings institutions, money remittance centers, and service providers.

The Philippine Economic & Investment Summit will kick off the first day of PPIE, providing an opportunity for both investors and those interested in learning about investing in the Philippines to participate. There are many investment options available that come with special offers for those who are interested.

Immerse yourself in a world of opportunity as you explore prime investments, uncover exclusive offers, and forge invaluable connections with industry leaders. Seize the moment and be part of one of the largest and most prestigious property and investment exhibition in the Middle East.

 

