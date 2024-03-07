OFW gamers may join eSports tournament by Dubai Police

The Dubai Police will be conducting the Dubai Police Esports Tournament: Ramadan edition at the Dubai Police Officer’s Club from March 15 to 14, 2024 with a prizes of up to AED 100,000.

OFW gamers may join tournaments on EA Sports FC 24, Fortnite, Valorant, and Super Smash Bros Ultimate, by registering on the link that they provided.

The Dubai Police Esports Tournament in its Ramadan edition, will kick off from March 15th to 24th of the current year at the prestigious Dubai Police Officers Club, offering valuable prizes up to AED 100,000. Don’t miss out on the excitement, register now!… pic.twitter.com/AMcQDIn1Fk — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) March 7, 2024

TIMINGS

Valorant: December 9 to 13, 2024

EA FC 24: December 9 to 13, 2024

EA FC 24 (Under 18): 9th December

Counter Strike 2: 10th December

Dota 2: 11th December

Fortnite (Under 18): 12th December

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: 13th December

“The schedule for each individual team/player will be provided a day prior to the starting date.

Teams must report to the venue thirty minutes prior to their starting time.

The event has no registration fees, it is free to join,” as stated by the rule book for the tournament.