OFW gamers may join eSports tournament by Dubai Police

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal8 hours ago

The Dubai Police will be conducting the Dubai Police Esports Tournament: Ramadan edition at the Dubai Police Officer’s Club from March 15 to 14, 2024 with a prizes of up to AED 100,000.

OFW gamers may join tournaments on EA Sports FC 24, Fortnite, Valorant, and Super Smash Bros Ultimate, by registering on the link that they provided.

TIMINGS

  • Valorant: December 9 to 13, 2024
  • EA FC 24: December 9 to 13, 2024
  • EA FC 24 (Under 18): 9th December
  • Counter Strike 2: 10th December
  • Dota 2: 11th December
  • Fortnite (Under 18): 12th December
  • Super Smash Bros Ultimate: 13th December

“The schedule for each individual team/player will be provided a day prior to the starting date.
Teams must report to the venue thirty minutes prior to their starting time.
The event has no registration fees, it is free to join,” as stated by the rule book for the tournament.

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

