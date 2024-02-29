New York Medical School students’ tuition becomes free forever after $1 billion gift from a widow

Ruth Gottesman, a 96-year-old widow, found herself the recipient of an unexpected windfall after her husband’s passing. In 2022, following the death of her husband, David “Sandy” Gottesman, Ruth discovered that he had left her with a substantial inheritance in the form of $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The revelation came as a surprise to Ruth, who had been unaware of the extent of her husband’s financial legacy.

Speaking to The New York Times, Ruth recounted her husband’s final instructions to her: “Do whatever you think is right with it.”

Uncertain initially about how to proceed with such a significant sum, Ruth sought counsel from her children, who advised her not to delay in making a decision.

We are profoundly grateful that Dr. Ruth Gottesman, Professor Emerita of Pediatrics at @EinsteinMed, has made a transformational gift to #MontefioreEinstein—the largest to any medical school in the country—that ensures no student has to pay tuition again. https://t.co/XOy9HZLbfD pic.twitter.com/1ijv02jHFk — Montefiore Health System (@MontefioreNYC) February 26, 2024

After careful consideration, Ruth arrived at a decision that would profoundly impact the future of medical education in the Bronx. She resolved to donate the entire $1 billion to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, situated in one of New York City’s most economically disadvantaged boroughs.

The donation, she explained, was motivated by her desire to support aspiring medical professionals and alleviate the financial burden of tuition fees.

“I wanted to fund students at Einstein so that they would receive free tuition,” Ruth explained.

Her gift, the largest in the history of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, is set to cover the tuition fees of all current and future students indefinitely.