Philippine Airlines named as ‘Most On-Time Airline’ in Asia-Pacific for January 2024

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) secured the number-one spot as Asia-Pacific’s most punctual airline in January, as reported by Cirium, a London-based aviation industry source for data analytics.

In its recently published Cirium On-Time Performance Report, PAL registered an on-time performance (OTP) of 86.85% in January 2024. This caused PAL’s ranking to move up to the top spot in January, one month after securing the second most punctual Asia-Pacific airline rank in December 2023.

“Philippine Airlines was the regional leader in January with an OTP of 86.85%, a near 4-point improvement from December’s performance,” Cirium said in a statement.

In the last five months of 2023, PAL was consistently among the top 10 most punctual airlines in the Asia-Pacific region. In September and November last year, PAL registered third with 84% and 83% in on-time arrival performance, respectively.

Meanwhile, PAL secured the fourth spot in October 2023, with 82.7% on-time flights. Additionally, PAL ranked seventh in August, with an OTP of 75.4%.

Airlines from Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand came second to fifth place, respectively, in the Cirium top five list for January. Moreover, carriers from New Zealand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Japan completed the full top ten list.

“We thank our PAL Group team for the dynamic team effort and commitment towards enhancing business efficiency and operational performance. We are likewise grateful to our government authorities for ongoing airport and airspace system improvements that enabled us to perform more efficiently. Philippine Airlines will continue to work in unison with government and industry partners to sustain and boost on-time performance in the interest of the flying public and the travel and tourism industry at large,” PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Capt. Stanley K. Ng said in a statement.