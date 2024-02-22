Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Filipino organization conducts cybersecurity event in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Photos and video courtesy: June Arevalo and Chrizlen Dave Rollan

The Philippine International Information Technology Alliance (PIITA) successfully organized the 5th edition of its cybersecurity event, “Cybersecurity for EveryJUAN/A.”

PIITA is grateful to be supported by the Philippine Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, H.E. Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand Ver. Together, with the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi, headed by Chairman Alfonzo Halibas.

PIITA3

During the event, H.E. Ambassador Ver emphasized the importance of integration and cooperation among Filipinos and encouraged them to be more vibrant and consistent in their advocacies. Staying ahead in the competition and producing more leaders for tomorrow. He has challenged every organization to achieve more by helping one another while continuously investing and searching for career growth and development. Finally, plan for diversity and reintegration.

PIITA4

The program addressed the GRC landscape of cybersecurity and was presented by Chris Rollan, co-founder and adviser of the organization. Exploring the benefits and professional advantages of possessing GRC abilities. The PIITA Cybersecurity Team leader, Hadinur Hora Imlani, delivered a presentation on cybersecurity, emphasizing its crucial importance for enterprises of all sizes. Finally, the current elected President of PIITA, Mr. Stephen Bala, provided the latest and most ethical practices in open-source intelligence (OSINT).

PIITA5

The event received support from the current officers, overseen by their Vice President, Sherwin Palle. The event was hosted by Ms. Jennifer Caraga and the 2019 TFT IT Professional of the Year/Event program manager, Jewel Lisbe Arevalo.

PIITA8

WhatsApp Image 2024 02 22 at 5.47.40 PM 1

The event was sponsored by Qadworks, a solution provider founded by fellow OFW professionals, and Ensembles, an event management company fully owned by Filipinos based in Abu Dhabi. The event was also supported by the Philippine Business Council headed by their Chairman, Prof. Gau Raganit to which he emphasized the importance of OFW venturing into business opportunities.

WhatsApp Image 2024 02 22 at 5.47.39 PM 1

PIITA was founded in 2014 to foster the need for affordable IT training for Filipinos seeking career growth and development.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News npm weather

NCM forecasts surface low-pressure system to impact UAE on Sunday and Monday

7 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 02 19 at 3.24.55 PM 1

DTI introduces Philippines as ‘Halal-Friendly Country’ at Gulfood 2024

11 hours ago
Cami Template 17

Be a fashionista and enjoy enticing prizes at ‘Everyday Fashion at BurJuman Mall’

12 hours ago
Katie WEB 13

Precision meets sophistication: vivo introduces ALL NEW V30 Lite 5G

12 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button