Filipino organization conducts cybersecurity event in Abu Dhabi

The Philippine International Information Technology Alliance (PIITA) successfully organized the 5th edition of its cybersecurity event, “Cybersecurity for EveryJUAN/A.”

PIITA is grateful to be supported by the Philippine Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, H.E. Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand Ver. Together, with the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi, headed by Chairman Alfonzo Halibas.

During the event, H.E. Ambassador Ver emphasized the importance of integration and cooperation among Filipinos and encouraged them to be more vibrant and consistent in their advocacies. Staying ahead in the competition and producing more leaders for tomorrow. He has challenged every organization to achieve more by helping one another while continuously investing and searching for career growth and development. Finally, plan for diversity and reintegration.

The program addressed the GRC landscape of cybersecurity and was presented by Chris Rollan, co-founder and adviser of the organization. Exploring the benefits and professional advantages of possessing GRC abilities. The PIITA Cybersecurity Team leader, Hadinur Hora Imlani, delivered a presentation on cybersecurity, emphasizing its crucial importance for enterprises of all sizes. Finally, the current elected President of PIITA, Mr. Stephen Bala, provided the latest and most ethical practices in open-source intelligence (OSINT).

The event received support from the current officers, overseen by their Vice President, Sherwin Palle. The event was hosted by Ms. Jennifer Caraga and the 2019 TFT IT Professional of the Year/Event program manager, Jewel Lisbe Arevalo.

The event was sponsored by Qadworks, a solution provider founded by fellow OFW professionals, and Ensembles, an event management company fully owned by Filipinos based in Abu Dhabi. The event was also supported by the Philippine Business Council headed by their Chairman, Prof. Gau Raganit to which he emphasized the importance of OFW venturing into business opportunities.

PIITA was founded in 2014 to foster the need for affordable IT training for Filipinos seeking career growth and development.