DFA: 14 Filipinos from Gaza arrived in PH

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Courtesy: PH Embassy Egypt

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that 14 Filipinos from Gaza have safely arrived in the Philippines.

In a statement, the DFA said the repatriated Filipinos were met by the department and OWWA officials and picked up by relatives.

“This makes a total of 136 out of the original 137 Filipino nationals in Gaza who have finally been evacuated. This represents all the Filipinos who sought to leave Gaza once the hostilities started,” said the DFA.

The department added that the only Filipino citizen left in Gaza is a Filipino nun who has decided to stay.

“The Philippine Embassy in Amman is monitoring her situation. As in previous repatriations from Gaza, the Philippine Embassy in Cairo provided each family with financial assistance before they flew back to Manila,” the DFA explained.

The DFA said that the directive of the President issued last year to make sure Filipinos will be protected amid Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

