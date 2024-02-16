DMW warns vs. ‘assumed identity’ scheme

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has warned aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) against a scheme offering jobs by assuming the identities and documents of other people.

In an advisory, the DMW said OFWs should be vigilant not to fall prey to the so-called Assumed Identity Scheme.

“Be careful against the modus of offering jobs abroad while using a different name and identity. This is called the Assumed Identity Scheme,” said the DMW in a statement.

The DMW further explained that this modus will prevent becoming victims of illegal recruitment, human trafficking, or cybercrimes.

Aspiring OFWs will be asked to prepare documents including birth certificates.

The department cited an incident when recruited domestic workers were asked to fake their documents to meet the age requirement.