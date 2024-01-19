PCSO apologizes for editing photo of lotto winner 

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has apologized for editing the photo of the lotto winner previously posted on their social media account.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles confirmed this in a Senate hearing on Thursday.

“Part ‘yan ng pag-conceal kasi na-a-identify ang damit. For example, that day, ‘yung mga kapitbahay, nag-ano, ‘uy yun yung suot niya.’ Nagreklamo. Favorite clothes daw niya kasi,” said Robles.

“If there’s something we apologize for, it’s the poor editing, but it serves the purpose of concealing the identity,” added Robles.

Senator Raffy Tulfo wants to know identities of lotto winners to cross check if they are real bettors and not PCSO “katropa”.

“Itong picture na ito very controversial ito sa social media, edited daw ito?” Tulfo asked.

“Yes your Honor. We have to protect the identity of the winner,” said Robles.