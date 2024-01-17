Lone bettor wins P640 Super Lotto 6/49 draw jackpot

The Philippine Charity and Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has announced that a lone bettor won the Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize of P640,654,817.60.

The winning numbers include 26,33,14,48,06,42.

The PCSO said there was no winner of the two other major draws- the Lotto 6/42 and Ultra Lotto 6/58.

The prize at stake was P16,483,126 prize with the combination 03-29-18-30-07-22 in the Lotto 6/42 draw.

Another person would have won P49,500,000 with the combination 39-45-18-26-58-05 for the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw.

A winner of a prize of more than P10,000 would be subjected to 20% tax.

This means that the winner of the P640 million jackpot can bring home around around P492 million prize money.

Early this month, a bettor from Albay won the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot prize of P571 million.

“Ang masasabi ko lang sa mga nagsasabi na hindi totoo ang mga nanalo sa Lotto ay nagkakamali po kayo. Kailangan niyo tumaya para malaman niyo na totoo ang lotto,”the bettor told PCSO upon claiming the prize money.

The winner said that he wants to put the winnings into savings and donate some of it to charity.