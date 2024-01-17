Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Lone bettor wins P640 Super Lotto 6/49 draw jackpot

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Screengrab from PCSO Live Draw

The Philippine Charity and Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has announced that a lone bettor won the Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize of P640,654,817.60.

The winning numbers include 26,33,14,48,06,42.

The PCSO said there was no winner of the two other major draws- the Lotto 6/42 and Ultra Lotto 6/58.

The prize at stake was P16,483,126 prize with the combination 03-29-18-30-07-22 in the Lotto 6/42 draw.

Another person would have won P49,500,000 with the combination 39-45-18-26-58-05 for the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw.

A winner of a prize of more than P10,000 would be subjected to 20% tax. 

This means that the winner of the P640 million jackpot can bring home around around P492 million prize money. 

Early this month, a bettor from Albay won the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot prize of P571 million.

“Ang masasabi ko lang sa mga nagsasabi na hindi totoo ang mga nanalo sa Lotto ay nagkakamali po kayo. Kailangan niyo tumaya para malaman niyo na totoo ang lotto,”the bettor told PCSO upon claiming the prize money. 

The winner said that he wants to put the winnings into savings and donate some of it to charity. 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Piolo 1

Piolo Pascual wants to portray Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

6 mins ago
Screenshot 2024 01 17 151758

DOH appeals to Marcos to suspend Philhealth 5% contribution hike

21 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 01 17 at 12.29.11 PM

Inspire your Creativity: HUAWEI Launches GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity

49 mins ago
Cami Template 61

Kuwait announces first government under new Emir and Prime Minister

53 mins ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button