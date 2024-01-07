Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ajman police returns child with special needs to parents in less than an hour

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: Ajman Police GHQ/Facebook

The General Command of Ajman Police returned a nine-year-old girl to her parents in Ajman in less than an hour.

According to Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, Head of the Comprehensive Police Station, a security patrol found the lost girl in the evening in Rashidiyah, Ajman. The girl, who was of Arab nationality, was calmed down and taken to the Al-Madin Police Station.

A social worker from the Emirates’ Social Support Center then took care of the girl. Within just thirty minutes, the authorities were able to find and contact the girl’s parents with the help of the operations room.

The parents were reunited with their child at the Comprehensive City Police Station less than an hour after she went missing.

The head of the Al-Ahali City Police Center encouraged parents to protect and monitor their children to avoid such incidents.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

iStock 1366846552

BI: 171 sex offenders denied entry to PH in 2023

18 hours ago
Screenshot 2024 01 06 133336

TVJ reclaims Eat Bulaga, TAPE changes noontime show title

21 hours ago
Screenshot 2024 01 06 115216 1 e1704528355474

Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah close roads for Dubai Marathon

23 hours ago
416845768 678770437756758 8625767958923405580 n

DMW halts operations of consultancy firm for illegal recruitment

1 day ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button