Ajman police returns child with special needs to parents in less than an hour

The General Command of Ajman Police returned a nine-year-old girl to her parents in Ajman in less than an hour.

According to Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, Head of the Comprehensive Police Station, a security patrol found the lost girl in the evening in Rashidiyah, Ajman. The girl, who was of Arab nationality, was calmed down and taken to the Al-Madin Police Station.

A social worker from the Emirates’ Social Support Center then took care of the girl. Within just thirty minutes, the authorities were able to find and contact the girl’s parents with the help of the operations room.

The parents were reunited with their child at the Comprehensive City Police Station less than an hour after she went missing.

The head of the Al-Ahali City Police Center encouraged parents to protect and monitor their children to avoid such incidents.