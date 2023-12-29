Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Dubai Jewellery Group reveals lucky winners in exciting Dubai Shopping Festival Draw

The Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), the respected industry trade body, is thrilled to announce the initial winners of its dazzling Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) campaign. Eight fortunate individuals have already seized the spotlight by winning a quarter kilo of gold each, and the excitement is far from over. Shoppers can still jump on the winning bandwagon until January 14th, 2024.

Enthusiasts have a golden opportunity to join this winning streak by exploring the exceptional offerings at any of the 275 participating jewellery outlets across the city. With a minimum spend of AED 500 on gold, diamond, or pearl jewellery pieces, participants can secure their chance to win a quarter kilo of gold.

A grand total of 25 kilograms of gold will grace the lives of 300 fortunate winners throughout the campaign. Additionally, customers purchasing diamond, pearl, or platinum jewellery will receive two raffle coupons, enhancing their chances to snag these coveted rewards.

Here’s what each raffle ticket offers participants:

  • 25 kilos of gold in total, with four winners (250 gm gold each) announced every second day from December 8th, 2022, to January 14th, 2023.
  • 20 winners in the mega raffle on January 14th, 2023, each winning a quarter kilo of gold.
  • Furthermore, 200 winners stand a chance to win 10 grams of gold each in the digital raffle. To participate, customers can simply scan the QR code on the raffle coupon.

For a comprehensive list of participating retail outlets, draw dates, and regular winner updates, visit the official website at http://dubaicityofgold.com/. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the glittering excitement!

