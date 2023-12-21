Glynn Simmons, man in jail the longest, found innocent after 48 years

An Oklahoma judge has declared Glynn Simmons innocent, ending his nearly five-decade-long imprisonment for a 1974 murder—the longest wrongful sentence served in the United States.

Glynn Simmons, now 70, was released in July when a judge ordered a new trial. However, on Monday, the county district attorney stated that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with a new trial. Subsequently, on Tuesday, Oklahoma County District Judge Amy Palumbo officially declared Mr. Simmons innocent.

“This court finds by clear and convincing evidence that the offense for which Mr. Simmons was convicted… was not committed by Mr. Simmons,” Judge Palumbo stated in her ruling.

Simmons, who served 48 years, one month, and 18 days, was initially convicted in 1975 for the murder of Carolyn Sue Rogers during a liquor store robbery in an Oklahoma City suburb. Despite maintaining his innocence and stating he was in Louisiana at the time, Simmons and a co-defendant, Don Roberts, were convicted and initially sentenced to death. The sentences were later reduced to life in prison due to US Supreme Court rulings on the death penalty.

Simmons’ release came after a district court found that crucial evidence, including a witness identifying other suspects, had not been disclosed to the defense. His co-defendant, Don Roberts, was released on parole in 2008.

Simmons, who is currently battling liver cancer, is eligible for compensation of up to $175,000 for his wrongful conviction.

In a similar case, Darien Harris, a 30-year-old Chicago man wrongfully convicted of murder based on the testimony of a blind witness, has been released after serving 12-and-a-half years of a 76-year sentence. The charges were dropped on Tuesday after prosecutors decided not to move forward with the case.

Harris had been convicted in 2014 for the fatal shooting of Rondell Moore and the attempted murder of Quincy Woulard at a Chicago gas station. His attorney, Lauren Myerscough-Mueller, revealed that new information, including the fact that the key witness was legally blind, led to the case being re-examined.

Harris is the fourth individual exonerated in Cook County this month. His mother expressed joy at his release, calling it the “best Christmas gift ever.” As of December 13, 19 individuals who spent at least 25 years in prison prior to exoneration were released this year, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.