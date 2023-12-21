‘Fake news’: Malacañang denied half-day declaration on Dec. 22

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) has denied the circulating proclamation allegedly signed by President Bongbong Marcos declaring December 22 as a special half-working holiday.

“Fake news,” said PCO Secretary Cheloy Garafil when asked by reporters.

The Official Gazette likewise issued a statement denying that such a proclamation was made.

The Official Gazette says the document claiming to be Proclamation No. 427, declaring Friday, December 22, 2023, as a special (half-working) day across the Philippines with President Bongbong Marcos’ signature, is “fake.”

“This proclamation lacks official verification or recognition by the government. Please rely on official government sources for accurate information and refrain from disseminating unverified claims,” it added.