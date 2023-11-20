Sharjah Police closed popular UAE dune after off-roading accident kills one

The General Command of Sharjah Police (SP) has taken action to close the sand dunes in Al Faya district within Sharjah’s central region.

This decision stems from unauthorized and irresponsible behavior that led to serious incidents, notably a tragic off-roading accident on the evening of Friday, November 17, resulting in the loss of life for an Asian national and injury to another individual.

شرطة الشارقة تعلن عن إغلاق ” تل الفاية الرملي” حفاظاً على أمن أفراد المجتمع وسلامتهhttps://t.co/rATtMWmg2S pic.twitter.com/UzpF7P5c14 — شرطة الشارقة (@ShjPolice) November 18, 2023

Experienced off-roaders emphasize that participating in illegal off-roading activities not only poses a risk to the lives of motorists but also to the families or individuals accompanying them.

The authorities further emphasize the importance of adhering to these guidelines for the safety of all community members.