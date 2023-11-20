Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sharjah Police closed popular UAE dune after off-roading accident kills one

Photo of Anne Alonzo Anne Alonzo2 hours ago

Photo: Sharjah Police official Twitter/X account

The General Command of Sharjah Police (SP) has taken action to close the sand dunes in Al Faya district within Sharjah’s central region.

This decision stems from unauthorized and irresponsible behavior that led to serious incidents, notably a tragic off-roading accident on the evening of Friday, November 17, resulting in the loss of life for an Asian national and injury to another individual.

 

Experienced off-roaders emphasize that participating in illegal off-roading activities not only poses a risk to the lives of motorists but also to the families or individuals accompanying them.

The authorities further emphasize the importance of adhering to these guidelines for the safety of all community members.

Photo of Anne Alonzo Anne Alonzo2 hours ago
Photo of Anne Alonzo

Anne Alonzo

Related Articles

TFT News KRIS FADE 1

Kris Fade and Nanny Ginia’s hilarious banter over ‘Malunggay’ wins hearts

2 hours ago
wam Sheikh Theyab visits Palestinian children at hospitals

Palestinian children at UAE hospitals visited by Sheikh Theyab Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 20T161058.779

Angelica Panganiban reveals battle with bone disease

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 20T154013.612

Translation error: Airline offers ‘dog food’ on menu

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button