O! Millionaire Episode 79: Pakistani Winner Gets One Number Closer to the Grand Prize of 89 Million Dirhams

Episode 79 marks the last episode for the lucky seventy series, and the Grand Prize has reached 89 million dirhams. Participants await the winner announcement every Thursday on the greenest and biggest draw’s live broadcast on Facebook and YouTube. This episode does not only mark yet another Grand Prize increase by 500,000 dirhams but also 79 weeks of serving the planet through the green initiative supported by O! Millionaire called Oasis Park – the first ever self-sustaining sanctuary transforming desert lands into thriving forests.

Join the O! Millionaire community on Instagram to stay informed regarding tree-planting events in your area, as well as contests with cash prizes like the Halloween dress up “Fright Night” last October 31 in partnership with Club Seven. Follow the page for real-time winner updates and more tips to win the Grand Prize.

Muhammad Khalid’s Winning Journey

The O! Millionaire report was an interview between actor-environmentalist host Maradona Rebello and Muhammad Khalid, a recent Second Prize winner. In the lucky weeks leading up to this episode, Second Prize winners emerged side by side, getting close to grabbing the much-coveted Grand Prize. Muhammad, residing in the United Arab Emirates for nearly nine years after moving from his hometown, Pakistan, took home the Second Prize on his 9th Green Certificate. Was 9 one of his favorite numbers? The story about him finding out that he won was quite unusual. During a casual dinner, he remembered a past Green Certificate purchase but had forgotten to check the results on August 31, 2023. The moment he discovered the sum of 500,000 dirhams in his O! Millionaire wallet at https://omillionaire.com/wallet, tears welled up in his eyes, making his wife extremely worried.

Watch the complete interview for more insights.

Oasis Park Insights: Can We Move to Another Planet?

Oasis Park took the spotlight with a thought-provoking feature contemplating the possibility of sustaining life on a different planet. Acknowledging the fact that none of the 60 billion planets in the universe is suitable for human survival, Oasis Park proposes an alternative: plant 60 million trees. This ambitious goal aligns with their mission to create a greener, sustainable environment—one tree at a time.

Learn about why we need to save the planet now more than ever.

Participants who were not able to watch the Live Draw on November 16, 2023 can view the full replay on the O! Millionaire YouTube channel. Check it out here.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 79

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

In an exciting Episode 79, O! Millionaire continued with its goal to inspire more people by giving them a chance to win their best lives as a reward for their dedication to help make Earth greener and more sustainable. Maradona drew the seven lucky numbers for the Grand Prize, which consisted of 3, 6, 9, 21, 25, 36, and 43. Meanwhile, the lucky Green Certificate ID was G4UK RFNK.

Matching at least three numbers can already guarantee participants a prize. Nevertheless, if they matched all seven, they would be bringing home 89 million dirhams, and 178 million dirhams if they chose to Double and Secure the Grand Prize upon purchase of a Green Certificate. As for the Raffle Draw, there is one winner of 100,000 dirhams weekly. Prizes are automatically reflected on the O! Millionaire wallet.