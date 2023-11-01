Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Delights of the Ocean Await at Address Sky View’s New Seafood Night – Taste The Sea

The Restaurant at Address Sky View is thrilled to announce the launch of their new seafood night, aptly named “Taste The Sea”, set to tantalise taste buds and delight seafood enthusiasts. Starting from October and taking place every Friday night, discerning foodies can look forward to indulging a plethora of delicacies from the sea. This culinary extravaganza promises an unforgettable evening filled with delectable dishes, live entertainment, and an extensive menu to satisfy every seafood craving.

Taste The Sea at Address Sky View offers an incredible array of flavours and choices. Guests can indulge in the finest seafood delights from the Caviar Station, featuring a selection of Oscietra and Baeri caviar before moving on to the Shucked Oyster and Seafood Bar, which will be sure to impress with an assortment of fresh Fin de Clair Oysters, Green Lip Mussels, Alaskan King Crab, Poached Prawns, and Lobster Tails Ballotine, served alongside lemon and lime wedges, mignonette, cocktail sauce, and Tabasco for the perfect touch of zest.

Sushi enthusiasts will find themselves in a wonderland of taste sensations as they are captivated by the Sushi Bar, where they can savour melt-in-your-mouth Salmon and Tuna Sashimi, California Maki Rolls, Philadelphia Maki Rolls, Vegetable Maki, Unagi Chirashi, Crabstick Chirashi, Tamago Nigiri, and a variety of accompaniments such as wasabi, ginger, and soy sauce. For those seeking some lighter bites, the Salad Bar showcases a selection of fresh vegetables to keep you satisfied.

The Taste The Sea experience at Address Sky View also includes an impressive range of hot appetisers, a carving station boasting Salt Crusted Whole Salmon, a live BBQ station with succulent prawns, giant squid, sea bream, and octopus, as well as live stations serving Asian Seabass, stir-fried seafood noodles, seafood pasta, and live seafood paella. To top it off, there will be a Seafood Pizza pass-around, ensuring a variety of flavours to suit every palate.

No dining experience is complete without a sweet ending, and the dessert selection does not disappoint. Indulge in delights such as Cherry Clafoutie, Salted Caramel & Baked Apple Choux, Banoffee Tart, Matcha and White Chocolate Ganache Rocher, and much more before savouring the irresistible Golden Croffle with hazelnut ice cream, gianduja bite, and vanilla Chantilly at the live station.

With its exquisite and diverse menu, energetic live entertainment, and an ambience that is second to none, get ready for an exceptional dining experience for seafood enthusiasts and gastronomes alike.

Taste The Sea Seafood Night

When: Every Friday starting October 27th of October 2023

Offer: Unlimited seafood buffet and beverages 

Price: AED 295 per person including soft beverages; AED 395 per person including house beverages; AED 650 per person including premium beverages and free flow of bubbly

*For reservations, please contact +97142458888 or email [email protected]

