Marcos warns vs. vote-buying during Barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan elections

Staff Report5 hours ago

PBBM casts his vote for the BSKE at a polling precinct in Mariano Marcos Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte on Monday, Oct. 30. (Courtesy: Manila Bulletin)

President Bongbong Marcos issued a warning against vote-buying as he cast his vote during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Ilocos Norte.

Marcos urged voters not to sell their votes and choose their next set of leaders wisely.

The President cast his vote at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac City in Ilocos Norte at 7:05AM.

“Sila ang tinatakbuhan ninyo para makatulong sa inyong problema. Kaya kung idadaan lang sa bayaran, mawawala yung boses niyo,” he said in an interview with the media.

Marcos said he received reports of vote-buying even on Sunday night.

“Last night there were some reports, even here in Ilocos Norte, may umiikot na may namimili ng boto para dito sa barangay elections,” Marcos added.

Marcos told the Commission on Elections and law enforcement officers to monitor vote-buying incidents.

