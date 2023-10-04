Let’s go! Save more and send more to the Philippines with Payit

Tired of long queues, massive fees, and unsecured transfers? With the Payit app, you can say goodbye to the hassle of making your payments and transactions and say hello to true financial freedom!

Payit, powered by FAB, is UAE’s premier digital wallet app where you can use essential features for your payments and money transfers. This all-in-one app lets you pay your friends in your contacts, experience huge offers and discounts on brands, easily pay telecom and utility bills, pay for shopping at physical and online stores, and make swift international money transfers to over 200 countries, among other exciting services.

What’s even better when using the Payit app is that you get to send money to your loved ones in the Philippines at zero fee. With just a few taps on your phone, you will be able to transfer your hard-earned money back home quickly and securely — without unnecessary charges. Payit lets you send more and save more, what can you ask for?

To enjoy these services, you can apply for your Letsgo Payit Digital Card in the app. Once activated, you can also register for a physical card in the app and use it to pay at stores and online or make contactless payments and more.

How to sign up for Payit

Scan the QR code or download the Payit app on Google Play or App Store. Select your card to get started on the registration. Scan your Emirates ID. Frame your face in the front camera of your phone to record your video selfie. Add your card details. Fill in your personal details, agree to the terms, and verify. Create your 4-digit Payit PIN. Enjoy your new e-wallet!

Finished creating your account? You can now indulge in these exclusive Letsgo Payit Card offers:

Aldo Shoes: 15% OFF at Aldo Shoes online with code “PAYIT” and your Letsgo Payit Card.

il-Forno Restaurant: Enjoy 10% OFF on dining whe you pay with your Letsgo Payit Card.

Sun & Sand: 25% OFF on purchases at Sun & Sand Sports, only with you Letsgo Payit Card.

Agoda: Save up to 12% at over 985,000+ hotels & vacation rentals worldwide at www.agoda.com/visamena when you book with your Letsgo Payit Card.

Nayomi: Get 15% OFF at www.nayomi.com when you use the promo code “Payit” with your Letsgo Payit Card.

Noon: Get up to 10% OFF at Noon with code ‘NOW1NN’ when you use your Letsgo Payit Card.

You can also use this app to transfer amounts to any GCASH accounts. Paying has never been this easy and fun! Download the app now and start managing your finances the Payit way!