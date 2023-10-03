Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

LTFRB approves P1 fare hike for jeepneys

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved the provisional fare increase for public utility jeepneys of P1.00 starting October 8.

In a GMA News report, the decision was reached by the agency following the meeting of the board with some transportation and commuter groups on the fare hike petitions filed amid rising fuel prices.

“Effective ng October 8 at 1 in the morning, effective ang increase na provisional remedy. Piso lang po. Ibig sabihin ng provisional, temporary lang ito hanggang hindi pa nagi-improve and price ng gasolina,” said LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III.

The current base fare for PUJ is at P12.00.

Transport groups like Pasang Masda, Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization, and Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers’ Association of the Philippines filed a petition last year increasing the fare with an additional P5.00.

The LTFRB said that they will meet again next week to discuss the petition of a P5.00 fare increase.

