Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Last-minute rush as UAE residents scramble to meet October 1 deadline for job loss insurance

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 hours ago

Residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are making a frantic last-minute dash to enroll in the country’s mandatory job loss insurance scheme, with the deadline set for today, October 1. Long queues were seen outside exchange houses across the nation as workers scrambled to subscribe to the scheme before the cutoff.

The Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) scheme provides a low-cost and straightforward way for employees to have financial support in case of job loss for a specified period. Those who fail to register for the scheme by October 1 will face a fine.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) had previously extended the registration deadline from June to October 1, making it imperative for all employees in the UAE to enroll in the Unemployment Insurance scheme.

However, certain categories of workers, such as investors, business owners, domestic workers, temporary employees, juveniles under 18, and retirees receiving a pension, are exempt from this requirement.

Failure to register before the deadline not only incurs a Dh400 fine but also poses the risk of cancellation of the insurance certificate and an additional Dh200 fine for non-payment of premiums for over three months.

To register for the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) scheme, residents can follow these steps:

  • Visit the insurance pool’s website at www.iloe.ae.
  • Use the smart mobile application, available for both Android and Apple users.
  • Utilize bank ATMs and kiosk machines.
  • Visit money exchange company outlets such as Al Ansari and Lulu Exchange.
  • Access registration through du and Etisalat channels.
  • Register via SMS.

Time is running out, and residents are urged to act promptly to avoid penalties.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS DISNEY

Disney ceases broadcast of channels in Southeast Asia, including Philippines

13 hours ago
TFT NEWS Obiena

Marcos congratulates EJ Obiena for gold medal in Asian Games 

13 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 29T100807.570

MTRCB hands off on ‘no work, no pay’ of It’s Showtime talents due to suspension, blames contractualization

14 hours ago
TFT NEWS OFW killed in saudi

OFW stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia 

14 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button