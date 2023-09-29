Mariana Zobel named Senior VP of Ayala Land

Mariana Beatriz Zobel de Ayala, daughter of Ayala Corp. Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, will be the new Senior Vice President of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) starting October 1, 2023.

“We are very pleased to share that Mariana Beatriz Zobel de Ayala will be rejoining Ayala Land, Inc. as Senior Vice President and head of the Leasing and Hospitality Group,” ALI announced on Facebook, expressing pride on Mariana’s return.

Mariana, who was appointed ALI’s director last year, currently serves as a board member of AREIT Inc. and holds the position of SVP for marketing and digital platforms at the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).

In her new role, Mariana will be part of ALI’s Management Committee, providing strategic guidance to the Leasing and Hospitality Group as ALI adapts to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

At 34 years old, Mariana holds a Social Studies degree from Harvard College and an MBA from INSEAD. She commenced her career at JP Morgan before joining the family business, where she was involved in project development for Alveo Land and held the position of Corporate Strategy and Business Development Associate with Ayala Corporation.

Furthermore, Joseph Carmichael Jugo, Raquel Cruz, and Christopher Maglanoc have also been promoted to Senior Vice President, alongside Mariana. ALI has also introduced Isabel Sagun as its new Chief Human Resources Officer and Roscoe Pineda as Chief Information Officer.

Meanwhile, Pauline Clarisse Feria, head of strategy at Ayala Corporation and an alumnus of Yale and Wharton, has been appointed as the new Vice President, alongside advertising expert Jeremy Sy. ALI’s Corporate Support HR Head Enrique Manuel Jr. has also been promoted to Vice President.