DXB tops Airport Connectivity rankings for the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region

The Dubai International (DXB) has topped the Airport Connectivity rankings for Asia-Pacific and Middle East, according to the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID).

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Middle East showed +26% growth in air connectivity in 2022 compared to 2019, notably in North America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa with low-Cost carriers fueling growth. In contrast, Asia-Pacific experienced -38% decline during the same period.

DXB CEO Paul Griffiths celebrated the achievement, emphasizing commitment to seamless connections.

“I’m incredibly proud to see DXB at the top of the Airport Connectivity Index for Asia Pacific and the Middle East. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and our service partners working across DXB, and it reaffirms our commitment to providing seamless connections for our guests worldwide,” Griffiths said.

“We’ll continue to elevate the travel experience, and connect people, cultures, and opportunities like never before.” he added.

Meanwhile, ACI APAC & MID’s Stefano Baronci commended DXB for its top-notch connectivity, contributing to global trade and regional economy.

“We congratulate Dubai International for achieving the No.1 position in the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East connectivity ranking. This reaffirms Dubai Airport’s commitment to providing top-quality air connectivity, both direct and indirect, connecting people and places across the world,” Baronci stated.

“Dubai Airport has consolidated its leading position in this ranking by improving its connectivity post-pandemic, with a growth of 17% over 2019. Dubai Airport’s commitment to enhancing connectivity is bolstering the region’s economy and global trade,” he added.

The report, developed with PwC, assesses passengers’ access to the global air network, considering route options, service quality, and passenger experience. DXB links to over 255 destinations in 104 countries through more than 90 international airlines.