Masterclass offers aspiring entrepreneurs the chance to win AED 20,000 business grant

Aspiring entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts in Dubai have a unique opportunity to supercharge their entrepreneurial journey with the PBC Masterclass, a comprehensive 13-week program designed to take businesses to the next level.

The masterclass, which runs from September 23 to December 16, 2023, will cover a wide range of topics essential for business success. From developing an entrepreneurial mindset to mastering the art of marketing and business finance, participants can gain valuable insights and knowledge to propel their ventures forward.

One of the standout features of the PBC Masterclass is the chance to win a substantial AED 20,000 business grant. The competition promises to reward the best business proposal presented during the course, offering invaluable support to help bring innovative ideas to life.

The program is structured into five key areas of business education:

Business Foundation:

The Entrepreneurial Mindset

The Business Plan

A-Z Business Set-up Requirements

People & Organizational Leadership:

Organizational Behavior

Business Administration & Common Management Challenges

Business Communication & Leadership Development

Technology & Operational Management:

Business Process & Operations Management

Business Innovation & Data Analytics

Supply Chain Management

Marketing:

Applied Marketing Management

Digital Marketing

Xs and Os of Branding

Managing Customer Value and CRM

Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility

Business Finance:

Managerial Accounting & Corporate Financial Policy

Corporate Financial Decision Making & Financial Reporting

Each Saturday, participants can engage in these interactive sessions, held at the Community Hub (Level 3) of BurJuman Mall, Dubai. The package includes lunch, snacks, drinks, coffee, and tea, ensuring a conducive learning environment.

To register for this transformative learning experience and stand a chance to win the AED 20,000 business grant, visit the official website at www.pbc-dne.com/PBC-Masterclass.