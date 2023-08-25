Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police fines driver AED 50,000 for reckless overtaking

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago

Dubai Police apprehended a driver on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road who was found guilty of tailgating and recklessly overtaking.

The driver’s actions had attracted the attention of vigilant traffic police officials who closely monitored his behavior and documented the infractions. The authorities strategically chose an opportune moment to bring the driver to a halt at a secure location.

Subsequent to his apprehension, the driver was issued a hefty fine of AED 50,000 and received 23 black points on his driving record. Additionally, his vehicle was confiscated as part of the punitive measures taken by law enforcement.

The incident was captured on video, which has been made public by the police. In the footage, the driver can be seen dangerously tailgating another vehicle, executing reckless overtaking maneuvers, and abruptly braking after completing the overtakes.

Commenting on the incident, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police, emphasized that such actions were not only a violation of road safety but also contrary to public morality and the rights of other road users.

He underscored that nobody is exempt from the law and stressed the necessity of a firm response to aggressive and reckless driving behaviors.

As a consequence of these concerns, Decree No. 30 of 2023, addressing traffic violations and the impoundment of vehicles, was swiftly enforced.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 6.20.09 PM

Gilas Pilipinas faces tough defeat against Dominicana in FIBA World Cup opener

5 hours ago
TFT NEWS Balikbayan box PH

From UAE to Philippines: Sending Balikbayan box with love

8 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 2.46.11 PM

Abby Binay says running for Taguig mayor an option 

8 hours ago
donald trump 1

Donald Trump arrested due to election case, posts bail 

9 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button