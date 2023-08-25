Dubai Police fines driver AED 50,000 for reckless overtaking

Dubai Police apprehended a driver on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road who was found guilty of tailgating and recklessly overtaking.

The driver’s actions had attracted the attention of vigilant traffic police officials who closely monitored his behavior and documented the infractions. The authorities strategically chose an opportune moment to bring the driver to a halt at a secure location.

Subsequent to his apprehension, the driver was issued a hefty fine of AED 50,000 and received 23 black points on his driving record. Additionally, his vehicle was confiscated as part of the punitive measures taken by law enforcement.

The incident was captured on video, which has been made public by the police. In the footage, the driver can be seen dangerously tailgating another vehicle, executing reckless overtaking maneuvers, and abruptly braking after completing the overtakes.

Commenting on the incident, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police, emphasized that such actions were not only a violation of road safety but also contrary to public morality and the rights of other road users.

He underscored that nobody is exempt from the law and stressed the necessity of a firm response to aggressive and reckless driving behaviors.

As a consequence of these concerns, Decree No. 30 of 2023, addressing traffic violations and the impoundment of vehicles, was swiftly enforced.