Employer who assaulted an OFW in Hong Kong on FB live now arrested

Courtesy of: April Jane Dadula

The employer of an overseas Filipino worker in Hong Kong, who was caught on camera strangling the Filipina worker was arrested by authorities.

The mother of the 28-year-old OFW April Dadula confirmed this in a report on Manila Bulletin.

Dadula was showing her belongings on a Facebook live video last August 18 when the employer suddenly attacked her.

Dadula’s mother said that her daughter was doing a live video to prove that she did not steal anything from her employers.

Dadula asked for help from the live viewers and appealed to President Bongbong Marcos and Senator Raffy Tulfo.

The female employer was seen verbally abusing Dadula and even pushed her against a metal pillar.

The employer was detained but authorities but was released after posting bail. The family of Dadula appealed to the government to bring her home.

