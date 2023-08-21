Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Unwanted Encounter: Woman discovers hissing snake in toilet

Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Imagine the shock of encountering a hissing snake in your toilet just as you’re about to use it…

This was the unsettling experience for a Tucson, Arizona resident who stumbled upon a 3-foot-long serpent in her bathroom after being away from home for four days.

In a report from The Associated Press, Michelle Lespron recounted her astonishment after seeing the curled-up snake.

“I’d been gone for four days and was looking forward to using my own restroom in peace. I lifted up the lid and he or she was curled up. Thank God the lid was closed,” Lespron said.

“Everybody has the same reaction: ‘Oh my god, that’s my worst nightmare,’” she added.

In a Facebook post, Rattlesnake Solutions, a company based in Phoenix, shared a detailed view of the black and pink colored snake.

“A snake in a toilet! It happens – Nikolaus was called to a home to catch what was called in as a rattlesnake seen in the toilet,” Rattlesnake Solutions wrote.

“After 3 visits over 2 days, he was able to finally get hands on it – a beautiful black and pink Coachwhip,” it added.

According to the company, incidents like this can occur when snakes find their way into plumbing systems through septic system openings, are flushed in from neighboring homes, or encounter various other entry points.

Moreover, the rattlesnake, which turned out to be non-venomous, has been safely released “in a natural habitat elsewhere.”

