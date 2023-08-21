LRT-1 Roosevelt station renamed FPJ station

The Roosevelt Station in the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 in Quezon City has been renamed Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) Station on Sunday, August 20, which coincides with the renowned actor’s 84th birthday.

The momentous occasion was graced by notable figures including FPJ’s daughter Senator Mary Grace Poe, along with Senator Lito Lapid, Senator Tito Sotto, and the actor Coco Martin.

During the inauguration ceremony, Poe said: “I hope people remember FPJ whenever they board this train. Public service has always been in FPJ’s heart. Giving commuters a safe and comfortable ride is a way of keeping his legacy alive. Having an FPJ Station is a beautiful gift for FPJ and his followers.”

The renaming of the station is in accordance with Republic Act (RA) 11608, which was authored by Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid, co-sponsored by then-Senate president Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, and signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte on December 10, 2022.

According to Light Rail Manila Corporation, the name change “signifies the start of LRMC’s transition efforts to update and reflect the new station name on its overall system assets and collaterals in phases.”

In commemoration of FPJ’s contributions to the entertainment industry, the event was further enriched by a pop-up exhibit that showcased aspects of his life and career.

In his 46 years in the industry, FPJ starred in over 300 movies including the ones he produced. This earned him the title “King of Philippine Movies” and was declared National Artist for Film in 2006.

FPJ passed away on December 14, 2004 from a stroke. The former film director, producer, screenwriter and politician lived along Roosevelt Avenue.