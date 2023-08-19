Victim complains of phone hacking after connecting to free wifi

A woman has complained about being locked out of her phone and claimed that she was being hacked while being connected to a public wifi service.

In a GMA News report, the victim recounted that her phone suddenly froze and started to operate on its own.

In the video the hacker began to guess the mobile phone’s password and tried to take a photo of the victim so that it can remove the face id system of the phone.

The manufacturer of the phone confirmed that the complainant’s phone was hacked.

“May nag-remote access nga talaga nung phone ko. Yung solid grey circle, ‘yun. Kinonfirm naman nila na iba nga ‘yun sa assistive touch. Parang tinawag nila itong pointer na lumalabas kapag naka-connect ‘yung device mo sa isa pang device, at pwedeng ‘yung kabilang device ‘yung magcocontrol nung isa pang device,” the victim explained.

Experts warned the public in connecting to public wifi and make sure to change your passwords regularly.