DENR to review Manila Bay reclamation projects following suspension

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos5 hours ago

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has affirmed its commitment to ensuring that Manila Bay’s reclamation projects align with the law, particularly after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended all reclamation activities in the bay.

In a statement released on Thursday, Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga explained that the suspension of reclamation projects come in response to the Marcos’ emphasis on sustainable development, the environment, biodiversity, climate change, and land-use change.

“We are here at that point where the President has then issued the suspension of reclamation projects in Manila Bay really to look into, number one, the environmental impacts, (and) also the social impacts of these activities,” Yulo-Loyzaga said.

“On the part of the DENR, we are, of course, as I said before, looking into the compliances, the conditions under which the ECCs (Environmental Compliance Certificates) and area clearances were issued,” she added.

DENR noted that it aims to conduct a Community Impact Assessment, led by a scientific team to be formed this month, which involves an intricate process with input from various disciplines.

To review 22 approved projects from the previous administration, a trans-disciplinary approach will be adopted, incorporating insights from social scientists, communities, experts, and academicians.

Yulo-Loyzaga also underlined that the suspension covers all halted and reviewed projects, and the review will prioritize ongoing projects followed by those not yet initiated.

DENR’s commitment to rehabilitating Manila Bay aligns with the high court’s mandamus to restore the bay to a state where swimming and fishing are viable activities.

Moreover, Yulo-Loyzaga stressed that 13 other agencies, along with the DENR, are directed by the Supreme Court to rehabilitate the bay. To fulfill this obligation, the review of projects is necessary.

“We have to take our time, really, beginning with those that are ongoing, because they are, in fact, already impacting the areas. And then, we will graduate to those that are in fact, still not yet begun,” Yulo-Loyzaga stated.

“Now, if we are to do what we have been obligated to do by the Supreme Court, we need to do the review of these projects,” she added.

Earlier, Marcos mentioned the suspension of reclamation projects during a meeting with local officials, citing issues in their implementation. He highlighted the need for proper execution due to the myriad challenges many projects currently face.

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

