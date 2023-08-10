Indulge in authentic Chinese delights at Canaan Chinese Food Court in Deira

Experience a culinary adventure with daily promos, VIP Card benefits, and exquisite Chinese Cuisine in the bustling heart of Deira, along the iconic Al Rigga Road.

Canaan Chinese Food Court, nestled within the Ground Floor of Le Paradise Hotel, is a haven for food enthusiasts who appreciate the rich flavors and diverse offerings of Chinese cuisine.

Daily promos for all

One of the standout features of Canaan Chinese Food Court is its commitment to delighting every customer. With a unique approach to promotions, the establishment introduces a different food promo every day, ensuring that every diner has the opportunity to savor tantalizing dishes without the necessity of a VIP card.

This inclusive approach reflects Canaan’s dedication to providing an exceptional culinary experience for all its patrons.

A gastronomic journey through Chinese cuisine

Canaan Chinese Food Court boasts an extensive menu that showcases the finest dishes of Chinese gastronomy. From delectable dim sum and hearty hotpot to savory duck dishes, mouthwatering noodles, and an array of seafood delights, the culinary journey at Canaan is nothing short of extraordinary.

One standout dish is the Seafood Pilaf, tailored for those craving a seafood “boodle fight,” a communal Filipino feast where an array of seafood is served on banana leaves.

Best-sellers and signature dishes

The menu at Canaan Chinese Food Court presents an enticing array of choices. The Beef Brisket soup, a cherished classic, warms the soul with its comforting flavors. For those with a penchant for bold tastes, the Crispy Beef Chili and Iron Plate dishes deliver a symphony of flavors and textures. Meanwhile, the Beef Steak, Samurai, and Uragi sushi rolls offer a delightful fusion of Chinese and Japanese culinary artistry.

A Place for family, celebration, and entertainment

Moreover, for special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, or intimate gatherings, Canaan offers exclusive dining experiences complete with entertainment, including karaoke. As the day transitions into the evening, patrons can also indulge in an array of cocktails crafted to complement the culinary journey.

The restaurant operates from 11 AM to 3 AM, accommodating various schedules and cravings.

VIP card perks

For loyal patrons who wish to elevate their Canaan experience, the VIP Card program offers a host of benefits. Those who register for the VIP Card will receive amazing surprises and exclusive offers, enhancing their culinary journey at Canaan Chinese Food Court.

For more information and updates, follow Canaan Chinese Food Court on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok: @CanaanChineseFoodCourt.