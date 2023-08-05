O! Millionaire Episode 64: Higher Grand Prize and Greater Energy on Set with Special Guest Mark Ilano

O! Millionaire welcomes the month of August with a more energized episode, with special guest Mark Ilano joining Maradona Rebello on the Green Stage. Episode 64, which aired on August 3, 2023, was successful like the previous episodes. The dynamic duo brought much excitement before drawing the numbers for the Grand Prize.

In partnership with Oasis Park, the main green initiative funded by O! Millionaire through the Green Certificates, a video was shown highlighting the bravery of Yacouba Sawadogo. Yacouba is also known as “the Man who Stopped the Desert” due to his and his family’s efforts to create their own oasis during the 1970’s heat in Burkina Faso.

Watch Yacouba’s story from the “Oasis Park Inspirations” series.

Participants who were not able to watch Episode 64 live on Facebook and YouTube yesterday can view the replay here.

Watch the full Episode 64 Live Draw at O! Millionaire’s YouTube channel.

The Seven-Number Winning Combination for Episode 64

The O! Millionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GMT +4) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

Last August 3, 2023, O! Millionaire streamed its 64th episode on Facebook and YouTube. During the draw, it was revealed that the winning Green Certificate ID was GH62 X4XK. Mark and Maradona took turns drawing the numbers using the machine, where the numbers 3, 19, 20, 22, 24, 37, and 42 emerged. The Grand Prize is now at 81.5 million dirhams, which means that, when a winner who matched all seven numbers doubled it, they can bring home 163 million dirhams.

To see their winnings, participants can log in to their O! Millionaire accounts at https://omillionaire.com/wallet. The page shows their prizes instantly if they matched at least three numbers and if their Green Certificate ID had been selected.

There is still time to join the O! Millionaire family to support its pursuit in combatting climate change. All Green Certificates are available at the official O! Millionaire website. These serve as an automatic entry of participants into the Raffle and Grand Draws held weekly.

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.

In Episode 64 of O! Millionaire, Maradona Rebello was joined by Mark Ilano, a Filipino blogger and influencer, who added an extra dose of fun to the draw. Additionally, the report on Yacouba Sawadogo, the remarkable man known for stopping the desert’s advance, showcased the power of individuals in combating environmental challenges. Individuals can continue to support O! Millionaire through their Green Certificates, which fund Oasis Park. Oasis Park is a global green initiative focused on planting trees and building forests in arid regions.

With each episode, O! Millionaire continues to transform lives, foster sustainability, and inspire a greener, brighter future for all. Join the movement and seize the chance to win big while contributing to a positive impact on our planet.