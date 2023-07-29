Dubai Municipality cleans up 820 tonnes of marine debris

The Dubai Municipality has completed the first phase of its annual strategy to preserve the sustainability of water canals in Dubai by retrieving approximately 820 tonnes of marine debris, which includes nine wooden boats and commercial vessels from Dubai Creek.

The initiative aims to ensure the cleanliness and navigability of waterways throughout the emirate. The Municipality’s Water Canal Hygiene Plan, launched last year, covers key areas such as Dubai Creek, Vessel Anchor Area, Jaddaf, Dubai Water Canal, Business Bay Canal, and the Waterfront.

Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, Director of the Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, emphasized the strategic approach of the plan, which targets the removal of marine waste that obstructs boat and vessel movement, disrupts trade and tourism, and prevents marine pollution caused by environmental hazardous substances from engines.

He highlighted the active involvement of public and private sector partners, ensuring efficient and timely execution of the strategy.

As part of the initial cleaning operations, the team from Dubai Municipality successfully removed three additional ships and boats this year.