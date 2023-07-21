Phivolcs warns about lahar flow from Mayon due to Egay 

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has issued an advisory over possible lahar flow from Mayon Volcano due to the rains brought by Tropical Depression Egay.

In its latest advisory, PAGASA said that areas that will be affected by Egay are Samar and Bicol.

“Due to this development, communities in predetermined areas with lahar hazards from Mayon Volcano are strongly recommended to be vigilant and ready,” Phivolcs added.

KANLAON VOLCANO ADVISORY

21 July 2023

10:00 A.M. This is a notice of increased seismic activity at Kanlaon Volcano.https://t.co/2Sw724JO77#KanlaonVolcano pic.twitter.com/otbDTr3qb6 — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 21, 2023

Volcanologists said that lahars and sediment-laden streamflows are possible on all river channels draining the slopes of Mayon Volcano.

“The incoming tropical depression is expected to bring about prolonged and heavy rainfall which may generate syn-eruption lahars along major channels draining the Mayon Volcano edifice by incorporating loose material from thick pyroclastic density current (PDC) deposits and ashfall from the ongoing 2023 eruption,” it added.

Alert Level 3 is maintained over Mayon Volcano due to continuing unrest for over a month now.

This means a hazardous eruption within weeks or even days is possible.