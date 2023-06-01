Dubai conducts 1st successful trial of medication delivery via drones

The Fakeeh University Hospital, in partnership with Barq Air, an Emirati smart mobility company, has conducted the first successful trial of medical delivery via drones at the Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Dubai Media Office has uploaded a video of the the first medication drone delivery in the Middle East.

First successful trial of medication delivery via drones in #Dubai completed at Dubai Silicon Oasis. The trial conducted by Fakeeh University Hospital stands as the first of its kind in the Middle East. @FUHCare pic.twitter.com/sRAsAjkhKI — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 30, 2023

According to Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, this is in line with the objectives of the ‘Dubai Programme to Enable Drone Transportation’ launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai in 2021.

“As a knowledge and innovation hub within the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Silicon Oasis is renowned for supporting the development and piloting of innovative and smart technology solutions,” Al Matrooshi said in a statement.

“Behind every successful solution implemented on a large-scale, there are numerous smaller-scale tests and attempts to reach the final stage. Hence, we are keen on providing a conducive environment and the required support for companies to run their trials, understand the circumstances, and complete their offerings. We congratulate Fakeeh University Hospital on a well-concluded pilot, and we look forward to seeing this initiative rolled-out at DSO,” he added.

On the other hand, Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Chief Executive Officer at Fakeeh University Hospital noted that “the initiative marks a substantial leap forward in enhancing healthcare accessibility and achieving complete digitalization.”

“By embracing innovation and exploring cutting-edge technologies, Fakeeh University Hospital reinforces its position as a frontrunner in shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE. This historic achievement in drone delivery of medicine is a testament to Fakeeh University Hospital’s commitment to excellence, compassion, and the well-being of the community it serves,” Gul stated.

The trial took place within a 10-kilometre radius, transporting medication from the hospital to a patient’s home in Cedre Villas project, a gated community of luxury villas in the heart of DSO. The program is in collaboration with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, Dubai Future Foundation. and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Further, the introduction of drone delivery of medicine presents a shift in healthcare accessibility and efficiency with benefits including quick response, enhanced accessibility, reliability, and sustainability.