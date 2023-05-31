UAE fuel price committee reveals June 2023 petrol and diesel prices

The UAE fuel price committee has unveiled the petrol and diesel prices for the month of June 2023, which will take effect from June 1. The announcement provides clarity to motorists and businesses regarding the cost of fuel in the coming month.

According to the committee’s statement released on May 31, Super 98 petrol will be priced at Dh2.95 per litre, reflecting a decrease from the previous month’s price of Dh3.16. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.84 per litre, down from Dh3.05 in May.

E-Plus 91 petrol will be priced at Dh2.76 per litre, compared to Dh2.97 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the price of diesel will be set at Dh2.68 per litre, a notable decrease from Dh3.03 in May.

The recent announcement follows a marginal reduction of 8 fils per litre in May after two consecutive months of price increases.

The fuel price committee carefully evaluates market conditions and adjusts the rates accordingly to ensure a balance between consumer affordability and market dynamics.

Notably, the UAE had previously announced the retail fuel prices for May on April 30. During that announcement, the fuel price committee had implemented a slight increase of 15 fils per litre for Super 98 and Special 95 petrol, following a modest reduction in prices the previous month.