Arroyo denies plotting coup, First Lady Liza Marcos involvement

Pampanga Representative and former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo has denied again that she was plotting a coup to oust House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Arroyo also refuted claims that she was “duped” into thinking that First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos supported it.

“A report is going around that I was ‘duped’ by a congresswoman into thinking that the alleged House coup had the blessings of the First Lady,” Arroyo said on her Facebook post.

“I am truly sorry that she should even be dragged into this political fantasy of a House coup — it is disrespectful to her and to her intelligence,” she added.

Arroyo said that people behind these coup rumors should now move on and stop confusing the Filipino people.

“Whoever is spreading these pathetic rumors are the ones duping the Filipino people, and they should now move on to the serious business of making positive contributions to national progress,” Arroyo explained.

Arroyo said that no coup plot will succeed without the consent of the President. She maintains that she did not plot, support, encourage or participate in any way in such overthrow efforts.

“I made a humble contribution to the joining of forces that became the UniTeam, and the resulting supermajority in the House is a major force for delivering our President’s agenda. Thus, I would never take any action to destroy it,” Arroyo added.