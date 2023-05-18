Experience the Future of Foldable Smartphones: HUAWEI Mate X3 Now Available in the UAE

The HUAWEI Mate X3 has officially arrived on shelves in the UAE, bringing with it a new era of foldable smartphone innovation. It is an extremely light and reliable, ultra-powerful all-around foldable flagship that offers an exceptional smartphone experience. This remarkable smartphone offers a multitude of cutting-edge features that cater to the needs of modern users, setting new standards in design, camera capabilities, and durability.

The HUAWEI Mate X3 is available in two beautiful colorways – Black Feather-Sand Glass and Green Vegan Leather at a price of AED 7,299 with gifts worth AED 2,130 from Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores, and across select retailers in the UAE.

As the leading destination for all your technology needs, SHARAF DG to partner with HUAWEI in bringing this exclusive offer to tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados.. Customers now can purchase the highly anticipated HUAWEI P60 Pro or the groundbreaking HUAWEI Mate X3 at SHARAF DG before May 31, and enjoy gifts worth up to AED 2130, along with an exciting chance to win an Audi A3 worth AED 139,000. For more information follow the link or visit your nearest SHARAF DG store.

