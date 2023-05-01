Senators slam power outage at NAIA on Labor Day 

Some senators slammed another airport fiasco following the power outage that happened at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on May 1, Labor Day.

Senator Grace Poe said that officials of the Transportation Department and NAIA did not learn their lessons from the New Year’s Day fiasco.

“The incident shows another disruptive failure of the airport systems causing grave inconvenience to travelers. Hindi katanggap-tanggap na tuwing may brownout, maaantala ang buong sistema ng airport at ang byahe ng publiko,” Poe said in a statement.

Poe said that the lack of air conditioners at the NAIA Terminal 3 is worrisome because this could endanger the health of passengers.

“Parang ‘di natututo ang DOTr at NAIA sa mga nauna nitong kapalpakan,” she added.

Senator Nancy Binay also slammed another aviation management failure.

“We are again in every social media portal, news channel, and newspaper across the world. Again, today’s incident pointed to a string of inadequacies that showed how weak, bad, and vulnerable our airports are,” she said.

“Para bang tuwing nasa kalagitnaan ang lahat ng long weekend, laging may aberya na nangyayari sa ating mga airport—almost always, passengers have to deal with bad airline experiences, plus the string of technical glitches. Our gateway to the Philippines has literally become a port of inconvenience to travelers and tourists,” she added.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada calls our transportation officials for letting this incident from happening again.

“Hindi pa ba tayo nadala? To the concerned aviation and transportation officials, have you had not enough yet? We’ve been in this situation last New Year’s Day and it was even worse,” he said.