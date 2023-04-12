Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expo City Mall to open in 2024

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

Expo City Dubai is set to open its doors in 2024, offering over 190 shops and food and beverage outlets.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Dubai Media Office has announced that it will be located in the prominent Emaar South project.

The new mall will be accessible from Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Expo Road, Jebel Ali Road, and the Dubai Expo 2020 metro station to accommodate shoppers.

Construction on site in Dubai South has started with plans to finish the first phase of villas and apartments by January 2026.

The new shopping center will cater to over 5,000 residential units situated in the close vicinity and around 400,000 residences within 8km distances.

