Latest NewsNewsTFT News

5 OFWs in UAE jailed for a Tiktok video

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

File Photo

Five overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were arrested in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a complaint that was filed against a Tiktok video they posted.

According to a report from GMA News, the OFWs posted a video on TikTok on March 12 just for fun among friends. However, they had no idea that this will put them in jail.

A sibling of one of the arrested OFWs asked for help from the embassy after they were mistaken as prostitutes.

For their part, Migrant Workers Secretary Toots Ople said they are waiting for the schedule of the court hearings in Sharjah.

Ople noted that they already have a legal retainer to represent the rights of the 5 OFWs in court.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Embassy and Labor Attache in the UAE are scheduled to speak with the employers of the five OFWs and arranging a visit.

According to the cybercrime law of the UAE, they may be fined and imprisoned for five years.

“UAE is strictly implementing its cyberlaw and is also very sensitive to actions against their customs and morality. Iba ang kultura nila, so we have to be very, very respectful,” said Ople.

Further, Ople assured the families of the five OFWs that they will be monitoring the case and will contact them directly for updates.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS miss u ph

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Pre-Pageant Challenges open to public voting

2 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 04 08 at 3.33.16 PM

Vehicle collision on UAE highway serves as warning against reckless driving, says Abu Dhabi Police

2 hours ago
Image 1 Big Bad Wolf Books 2023

Big Bad Wolf Kicks Off Its Biggest Book Sale

2 hours ago
tft website 3

4 dead after drowning in Batangas, Quezon on Good Friday

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button