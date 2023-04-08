5 OFWs in UAE jailed for a Tiktok video

Five overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were arrested in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a complaint that was filed against a Tiktok video they posted.

According to a report from GMA News, the OFWs posted a video on TikTok on March 12 just for fun among friends. However, they had no idea that this will put them in jail.

A sibling of one of the arrested OFWs asked for help from the embassy after they were mistaken as prostitutes.

For their part, Migrant Workers Secretary Toots Ople said they are waiting for the schedule of the court hearings in Sharjah.

Ople noted that they already have a legal retainer to represent the rights of the 5 OFWs in court.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Embassy and Labor Attache in the UAE are scheduled to speak with the employers of the five OFWs and arranging a visit.

According to the cybercrime law of the UAE, they may be fined and imprisoned for five years.

“UAE is strictly implementing its cyberlaw and is also very sensitive to actions against their customs and morality. Iba ang kultura nila, so we have to be very, very respectful,” said Ople.

Further, Ople assured the families of the five OFWs that they will be monitoring the case and will contact them directly for updates.