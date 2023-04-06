BI: Airport ops for Holy Week ‘smooth sailing’

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said that airport operations are so far smooth sailing for the Holy Week.

In a statement released on Thursday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco bared that over 40,000 departures were recorded on Wednesday, with almost 35,000 arrivals on the same day.

Tansingco conducted an inspection of the operations of the BI at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals 1, 2, and 3 and reminded terminal heads to closely monitor queues to ensure efficient processing of passengers.

Earlier, the BI announced the deployment of 155 immigration officers as augmentation for the Holy Week, together with 36 new immigration officers who recently concluded their training at the Philippine Immigration Academy.

Moreover, Tansingco vowed to improve the services of frontline personnel.

“We have recently conducted a training for supervisors to strengthen their capacities in handling concerns and issues encountered during their tour of duty,” he said in a relase.

“I have instructed our frontliners to conduct our mandate with efficiency and professionalism,” he added.